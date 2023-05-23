Burlington Police investigate Riverside Ave. shooting spree

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities are investigating gunfire along a stretch of Riverside Ave. in Burlington that damaged buildings and punctured a gas line early Tuesday morning.

It happened just before 1 a.m. The Burlington Police say they received multiple calls about gunfire in the area. Responding officers found damage to buildings and also say one bullet punctured a gas line. Nearby residents were evacuated and streets were blocked off until Vermont Gas responded to fix the damage.

There were no reported injuries and no suspects have been identified.

Related Stories:

2 arrested after shooting at City Hall Park

Burlington Police take steps to avoid missteps of last summer

Burlington teen charged with attempted murder in downtown shooting

Weinberger calls on Vermont lawmakers to strengthen gun laws

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.