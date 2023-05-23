Burlington Police investigate Riverside Ave. shooting spree

File Image
File Image
By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 10:34 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities are investigating gunfire along a stretch of Riverside Ave. in Burlington that damaged buildings and punctured a gas line early Tuesday morning.

It happened just before 1 a.m. The Burlington Police say they received multiple calls about gunfire in the area. Responding officers found damage to buildings and also say one bullet punctured a gas line. Nearby residents were evacuated and streets were blocked off until Vermont Gas responded to fix the damage.

There were no reported injuries and no suspects have been identified.

