Catch the Lake Monsters on opening day live on WYCI

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Play ball! The Vermont Lake Monsters are set to return to Centennial Field in Burlington for opening day on Wednesday!

If you can’t make it to the game on May 24, you can catch every pitch and every crack of the bat on our sister station, WYCI.

Opening day is the first of eight Monsters games we’ll air over the course of the summer.

The Monsters take on the Brockton Rox Wednesday. The first pitch is slated for 6:35.

Here’s a list of where you can catch the game depending on your TV provider:

Over the air 3.6, 40.1 or 26.1

Comcast 712

Burlington Telecom 284

Spectrum 706 or 1230

Dish 34

Direct TV 40

Here’s the full schedule of game broadcasts, subject to change:

May 24 vs. Brockton, 6:35 p.m. (Home Opener)

June 3 vs. Westfield, 6:05 p.m.

June 6 vs. Nashua, 6:35 p.m. (2022 FCBL Championship Series rematch)

June 27 vs. Nashua, 6:35 p.m.

July 8 vs. Westfield, 6:05 p.m.

July 15 vs. Norwich, 6:05 p.m.

July 18 vs. New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

July 25 Futures League All-Star Game, 6:35 p.m.

August 4 vs. Worcester, 6:35 p.m. (regular season home finale)

