Catch the Lake Monsters on opening day live on WYCI

By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Play ball! The Vermont Lake Monsters are set to return to Centennial Field in Burlington for opening day on Wednesday!

If you can’t make it to the game on May 24, you can catch every pitch and every crack of the bat on our sister station, WYCI.

Opening day is the first of eight Monsters games we’ll air over the course of the summer.

The Monsters take on the Brockton Rox Wednesday. The first pitch is slated for 6:35.

Here’s a list of where you can catch the game depending on your TV provider:

  • Over the air 3.6, 40.1 or 26.1
  • Comcast 712
  • Burlington Telecom 284
  • Spectrum 706 or 1230
  • Dish 34
  • Direct TV 40

Here’s the full schedule of game broadcasts, subject to change:

  • May 24 vs. Brockton, 6:35 p.m. (Home Opener)
  • June 3 vs. Westfield, 6:05 p.m.
  • June 6 vs. Nashua, 6:35 p.m. (2022 FCBL Championship Series rematch)
  • June 27 vs. Nashua, 6:35 p.m.
  • July 8 vs. Westfield, 6:05 p.m.
  • July 15 vs. Norwich, 6:05 p.m.
  • July 18 vs. New Britain, 6:35 p.m.
  • July 25 Futures League All-Star Game, 6:35 p.m.
  • August 4 vs. Worcester, 6:35 p.m. (regular season home finale)

