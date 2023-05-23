Clinton County Sheriff’s Office facing another sexual harassment, discrimination lawsuit

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - The Clinton County Sheriff’s office is facing another lawsuit for alleged workplace discrimination and sexual harassment claims.

The most recent suit was filed by an employee of the jail from 2018 to 2021.

The suit claims the office repeatedly failed to enforce its sexual harassment prevention policy.

It also claims other female employees were subjected to the same mistreatment.

In addition to the office it also lists officer Travis Durham as a defendant.

