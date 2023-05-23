Construction on phase 2 of Crescent Connector starts in Essex Junction

By Katharine Huntley
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 4:51 PM EDT
ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - Construction on the Crescent Connector has now started in Essex Junction.

The project was in the works for more than a decade. Construction is now entering phase two, creating roads to cut down on traffic at the Five Corners intersection.

Officials hope it will create better connectivity and improvements for biking and walking in that area.

Drivers at the Five Corners shouldn’t notice a big impact during construction.

“The intersection itself shouldn’t feel too different to people but the impact at this point is on Park Street and we really just want folks to know the businesses are still open in that area and you can still get into those businesses it just looks different in the front,” Essex Junction City Manager Regina Mahony said.

Mixed-use housing is already being created in the area, but officials hope this road will create opportunities for even more businesses and housing to come into the area.

The project end date is scheduled for November 2024.

