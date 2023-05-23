Firefighters battle several blazes along train tracks in Barton area

BARTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Our dry conditions helped to fuel several fires in the Northeast Kingdom on Tuesday.

Police tell us a train sparked several fires for about five miles between Barton Village and Orleans Village.

Part of Route 5 between the Pine Crest Motel and Park View Garage was closed as firefighters battled the blazes.

We’re told conditions are really dry and it didn’t take much of a spark to light the fires.

