Firefighters battle several blazes along train tracks in Barton area

Police tell us a train sparked several fires for about five miles between Barton Village and...
Police tell us a train sparked several fires for about five miles between Barton Village and Orleans Village.(Courtesy: Donna Perron)
By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BARTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Our dry conditions helped to fuel several fires in the Northeast Kingdom on Tuesday.

Police tell us a train sparked several fires for about five miles between Barton Village and Orleans Village.

Part of Route 5 between the Pine Crest Motel and Park View Garage was closed as firefighters battled the blazes.

We’re told conditions are really dry and it didn’t take much of a spark to light the fires.

