GRAND ISLE, Vt. (WCAX) - The old Grand Isle Town Garage was demolished Monday.

Photos from the Islander show the demolition happening.

The town garage opened on May 24th, 1937 and served the town of Grand Isle for 86 years.

Unfortunately, the “Grand Isle Town Garage” sign was not savagable but the material from the old structure will be recycled.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.