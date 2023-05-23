Hassan targets dark web drug trafficking in new bill

File Photo
File Photo(Pixabay)
By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 5:16 AM EDT
WASHINGTON, (WCAX) - Drug dealers on the dark web are being targeted by new legislation.

New Hampshire Senator Maggie Hassan joined other lawmakers in introducing the Dark Web Interdiction Act.

The goal is to strengthen penalties on drug dealers and target international fentanyl trafficking through the dark web. Sen. Hassan said the dark web allows criminals to become essentially untraceable which has fueled the fentanyl crisis.

The bill strengthens and makes permanent a task force related to combatting drug trafficking online.

