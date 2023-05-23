Judge throws out assault case against trooper

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Ike Bendavid
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BENNINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont judge Tuesday dropped charges against a Vermont trooper accused of assaulting a handcuffed suspect.

The ruling came as Robert Zink’s jury trial was set to get underway in Bennington Tuesday. Zink’s lawyer filed a motion to dismiss stating that the Attorney General’s Office was late in submitting evidence in time for a fair trial.

Zink was charged in April 2021 after an investigation found he has struck a handcuffed suspect multiple times in the head during a struggle. Zink has denied any wrongdoing and pleaded not guilty to the simple assault charge.

Judge Kerry McDonald-Cady dismissed the case with prejudice, meaning the AG’s office cannot refile the charges at a later date.

Zink has been on unpaid relief from duty since these charges were filed more than two years ago.

Related Stories:

Shaftsbury man sues Vt. State Police over excessive force

Vermont state trooper pleads not guilty to assault

2 Vermont officers charged in separate cases with assault

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ralph Schneider
Vermont man pleads not guilty to threatening people with ax
Police chased a car across airport property at the Burlington International Airport. - File photo
Police chase car across Burlington airport property
Vermont State Police Sgt. Ryan Wood and Tpr. Zack Trocki.
2 Vermont troopers cited on criminal charges in use-of-force incident
Police arrested two men from Massachusetts following a drug bust in Vermont.
Massachusetts men arrested in Vermont drug bust
File photo
Washington County sheriff’s deputy accused of leaving scene of accident

Latest News

Police tell us a train sparked several fires for about five miles between Barton Village and...
Firefighters battle several blazes along train tracks in Barton area
Construction on phase 2 of the Crescent Connector has now started in Essex Junction.
Construction on phase 2 of Crescent Connector starts in Essex Junction
New inductees into Vermont Ag Hall of Fame announced
Reading recommendations from the folks at the Fletcher Free Library in Burlington.
Summer reading picks for young readers