Judge throws out assault case against trooper

BENNINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont judge Tuesday dropped charges against a Vermont trooper accused of assaulting a handcuffed suspect.

The ruling came as Robert Zink’s jury trial was set to get underway in Bennington Tuesday. Zink’s lawyer filed a motion to dismiss stating that the Attorney General’s Office was late in submitting evidence in time for a fair trial.

Zink was charged in April 2021 after an investigation found he has struck a handcuffed suspect multiple times in the head during a struggle. Zink has denied any wrongdoing and pleaded not guilty to the simple assault charge.

Judge Kerry McDonald-Cady dismissed the case with prejudice, meaning the AG’s office cannot refile the charges at a later date.

Zink has been on unpaid relief from duty since these charges were filed more than two years ago.

