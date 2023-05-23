Local elected officials included in Russian blacklist

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Russia is barring certain U.S. leaders from entering the country and people from our region are on the list.

Russian leaders published a list of 500 Americans to be denied entry to the federation. This is in retaliation against the U.S. for sanctions placed on the country as a result of the war in Ukraine.

Among them, Vermont Representative Becca Balint, former Vermont Attorney General T.J. Donovan, and New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella made the list.

Other notable people on the list of senators, experts, and law enforcement officers include former president Barack Obama and New York Attorney General Letitia James.

Attorney General John Formella calls being blacklisted a badge of honor.

He says, “I am proud to vigorously enforce New Hampshire law and will continue to do so despite attempts like this to try and intimidate America’s public officials. This ‘action’ will have no impact on me, my office, or our work.”

