New inductees to Vermont Ag Hall of Fame announced

This year’s inductees into the Vermont Agricultural Hall of Fame were announced on Tuesday. - File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - This year’s inductees into the Vermont Agricultural Hall of Fame were announced on Tuesday.

More than 95 contributors to Vermont agriculture have been celebrated over the past 20 years with Hall of Fame honors.

This year, the 2023 emerging leader category goes to Andy Birch, a farmer out of Derby.

The Ag Innovator is Jed Davis of Agri-mark.

And there are three inductees this year in the lifetime achievement category: Richard Lawrence of Lyndonville, Diane Bothfeld from Cabot and Jake Guest of Fairlee.

A celebratory luncheon is scheduled during the Champlain Valley Fair in August.

Congratulations to all the inductees! Click here to read more about them.

