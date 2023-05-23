Newport mayor resigns, citing threats and intimidation from council member

By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWPORT, Vt. (WCAX) - The mayor of Newport, Vermont has stepped down, citing threats and intimidation, including from a city council member.

Beth Barnes, who was elected on Town Meeting Day, resigned prior to a special council meeting Monday night. Reading from a statement, Barnes said she has been bullied, intimidated, and berated during executive sessions and claims that at least one of those meetings on May 9 violated state laws because it was not properly warned.

She said she had also received threatening text messages from a council member but did not disclose their name.

Newport’s city manager - who herself is retiring next week -- says they’re researching what they’ll need to do now.

Barnes won a four-way election contest with nearly half the votes, taking over from long-time Mayor Paul Monette, who stepped down. She said her top priorities were overcoming the obstacles the city faced following the EB-5 scandal and expansion of the landfill. She also campaigned on bringing “tighter controls” to the mayor’s office.

Related Stories:

Voters decide on key mayoral races

Newport mayoral candidates make pitch ahead of Town Meeting Day

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ralph Schneider
Vermont man pleads not guilty to threatening people with ax
Police chased a car across airport property at the Burlington International Airport. - File photo
Police chase car across Burlington airport property
Vermont State Police Sgt. Ryan Wood and Tpr. Zack Trocki.
2 Vermont troopers cited on criminal charges in use-of-force incident
Police arrested two men from Massachusetts following a drug bust in Vermont.
Massachusetts men arrested in Vermont drug bust
Restaurant owners have been through a lot with pandemic shutdowns, different menus and staffing...
Vt. restaurants look to rebound after burst pipes closed kitchens

Latest News

Beth Barnes/File photo
Newport mayor resigns, citing threats and intimidation from council member
Burlington Police investigate Riverside Ave. shooting spree
File Image
Burlington Police investigate Riverside Ave. shooting spree
File photo
Former naval police officer sentenced in federal court for threatening his ex-wife and her mother