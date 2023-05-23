N.Y. Senator fights potential SUNY migrant housing plan

By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 5:33 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - A local New York Republican is joining the fight against housing migrants inside SUNY dorm rooms.

Republican State Senator Dan Stec announced legislation that would block dorms from being used in that way. This comes as New York City struggles to house and handle the waves of migrants entering.

Stec said Democrats ignored the financial costs and consequences of declaring New York City a sanctuary city, and are now trying to pass the problem to other communities.

“Passing this crisis onto our taxpayers and our communities is unacceptable, which is why I’m sponsoring a bill to prohibit the use of SUNY dorms to house migrants and ensure campuses remain used for academic purposes,” said Sen. Stec.

Stec said if New York City, home to millions and a recipient of extra funding, can’t handle the influx of migrants, there’s no way SUNY campuses and upstate New York are equipped for it.

There are two SUNY schools in our region, SUNY Plattsburgh and Clinton County Community College.

