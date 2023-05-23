NY sheriff’s deputies fatally shoot man who opened fire during search warrant

File image
File image(Source: Associated Press)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A man was fatally shot by sheriff’s deputies after opening fire and wounding two deputies conducting a federal search warrant at a house in upstate New York on Tuesday, authorities said.

One of the two Saratoga County Sheriff’s deputies was undergoing emergency leg surgery and the other was treated at a hospital and released, Sheriff Michael Zurlo said. Anthony Zaremski, 23, died at a hospital, he said.

Authorities were conducting the search warrant in connection to a wide-ranging narcotics investigation being conducted by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, Zurlo said. They confiscated multiple kilograms of cocaine, about 50 handguns and rifles, and “hundreds of thousands” of fentanyl pills from three other sites connected to the investigation, he said.

