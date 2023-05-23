State agencies collaborate with Abenaki Nation for job fair

HIGHGATE, Vt. (WCAX) - A career fair at the Franklin County Field Days focused on health and human services.

The job fair is being sponsored by The Abenaki Nation of Missisquoi/St. Francis Sokoki and Vermont state partners.

It’s open to anyone interested in meeting with various healthcare organizations, community resources, and government agencies.

The event is Tuesday at the fairgrounds on Airport Road in Highgate.

