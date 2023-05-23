Study: Nearly half of global wildlife are seeing a rapid population decline

FILE - A new study finds that almost half the world's species are seeing rapid population...
FILE - A new study finds that almost half the world's species are seeing rapid population declines.(CNN, WCPO, WLUK)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 7:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Startling news from a study on global wildlife says that nearly half of the planet’s species are in population decline.

The study’s authors analyzed more than 70,000 species across the globe from mammals to birds to fish and even insects.

They found 48% are seeing their population shrink, and fewer than 3% are seeing an increase.

Declines tend to be concentrated in the tropics because animals there are typically more sensitive to changes in the environment.

According to the study, the main factors driving this “extinction crisis” are the destruction of landscapes and climate change.

The study was published Monday in the journal, Biological Reviews.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ralph Schneider
Vermont man pleads not guilty to threatening people with ax
Police chased a car across airport property at the Burlington International Airport. - File photo
Police chase car across Burlington airport property
Vermont State Police Sgt. Ryan Wood and Tpr. Zack Trocki.
2 Vermont troopers cited on criminal charges in use-of-force incident
Police arrested two men from Massachusetts following a drug bust in Vermont.
Massachusetts men arrested in Vermont drug bust
Winooski streets can have 20,000 cars a day driving down them, leaving bikers and walkers a bit...
Planning underway to help walkers, bikers navigate Winooski safely

Latest News

U.S. Park Police took inventory of a U-Haul truck after it crashed near the White House.
U-Haul truck crashes into security barriers near White House; driver detained
Members of the choir sings along with the congregation during service at the Grace Methodist...
Some worshippers switching congregations amid United Methodist split over LGBTQ issues
Local elected officials included in Russian blacklist
RAW: Police collect evidence at crash site near White House
Crash of truck near White House under investigation