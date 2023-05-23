Summer reading picks for young readers

By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Summer is almost here, and it’s time to get some book recommendations from our friends at the Fletcher Free Library in Burlington.

Cat Viglienzoni spoke with the library’s Megan Butterfield for some suggestions for young readers.

Related Stories:

Spring picks from the Fletcher Free Library

Holiday children’s reading picks from the Fletcher Free Library

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ralph Schneider
Vermont man pleads not guilty to threatening people with ax
Police chased a car across airport property at the Burlington International Airport. - File photo
Police chase car across Burlington airport property
Vermont State Police Sgt. Ryan Wood and Tpr. Zack Trocki.
2 Vermont troopers cited on criminal charges in use-of-force incident
Police arrested two men from Massachusetts following a drug bust in Vermont.
Massachusetts men arrested in Vermont drug bust
File photo
Washington County sheriff’s deputy accused of leaving scene of accident

Latest News

Police tell us a train sparked several fires for about five miles between Barton Village and...
Firefighters battle several blazes along train tracks in Barton area
File photo
Judge throws out assault case against trooper
Construction on phase 2 of the Crescent Connector has now started in Essex Junction.
Construction on phase 2 of Crescent Connector starts in Essex Junction
New inductees into Vermont Ag Hall of Fame announced