Vermont impeachment committee holds first meeting

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s impeachment investigation into Franklin County’s two top elected law enforcement officials is underway.

The special seven-member legislative committee looking into whether to impeach State’s Attorney John Lavoie and Sheriff John Grismore met for the first time Tuesday to discuss rules and constitutional procedures. They will also likely hire a special investigator to assist them with their work.

“It definitely shows that it’s different than our normal committee work. But I think it was a very serious discussion in how we can do this right and how we’re going to do a thorough job with this,” said Rep. Martin LaLonde, D-South Burlington.

A recent report by the Department of State’s Attorneys and Sheriffs showed that Lavoie allegedly made racist and sexist comments toward employees. Grismore was caught on surveillance video shoving a handcuffed detainee with his foot last summer.

Both men have declined to step down so lawmakers are exploring impeachment.

