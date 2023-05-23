Vt. ag officials warn of unlicensed meat sellers

File photo
File photo(Ashley Grams)
By Elissa Borden
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - With grilling season returning, the Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets is again urging consumers to avoid unlicensed door-to-door meat sellers.

Officials say they have received several reports -- most of them in Chittenden County -- of meat sellers in parking lots or going door-to-door. Ag officials say they strongly encourage Vermonters to use caution when buying these products because of poor quality as well as misleading, and sometimes aggressive sales tactics.

“What we’re seeing a lot with these door-to-door meat sale sellers is that there is an ingredient statement on a ribeye steak, and that typically means that they’re pumping it full of some sort of solution that is going to make it taste better and be a little bit less tough. So, that’s an indicator of poor quality,” said Burton Laszlo, a state meat inspector.

Laszlo says legitimate sellers are required to have a state license that ensures products meet storage and other safety regulations.

Related Story:

What’s the deal with cheap meat for sale from truck?

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ralph Schneider
Vermont man pleads not guilty to threatening people with ax
Police chased a car across airport property at the Burlington International Airport. - File photo
Police chase car across Burlington airport property
Vermont State Police Sgt. Ryan Wood and Tpr. Zack Trocki.
2 Vermont troopers cited on criminal charges in use-of-force incident
Police arrested two men from Massachusetts following a drug bust in Vermont.
Massachusetts men arrested in Vermont drug bust
Restaurant owners have been through a lot with pandemic shutdowns, different menus and staffing...
Vt. restaurants look to rebound after burst pipes closed kitchens

Latest News

The Vermont Lake Monsters are set to return to Centennial Field in Burlington for opening day...
Catch the Lake Monsters on opening day live on WYCI
Catch the Lake Monsters on opening day live on WYCI
Beth Barnes/File photo
Newport mayor resigns, citing threats and intimidation from council member
Burlington Police investigate Riverside Ave. shooting spree