Vt. ag officials warn of unlicensed meat sellers

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - With grilling season returning, the Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets is again urging consumers to avoid unlicensed door-to-door meat sellers.

Officials say they have received several reports -- most of them in Chittenden County -- of meat sellers in parking lots or going door-to-door. Ag officials say they strongly encourage Vermonters to use caution when buying these products because of poor quality as well as misleading, and sometimes aggressive sales tactics.

“What we’re seeing a lot with these door-to-door meat sale sellers is that there is an ingredient statement on a ribeye steak, and that typically means that they’re pumping it full of some sort of solution that is going to make it taste better and be a little bit less tough. So, that’s an indicator of poor quality,” said Burton Laszlo, a state meat inspector.

Laszlo says legitimate sellers are required to have a state license that ensures products meet storage and other safety regulations.

Related Story:

What’s the deal with cheap meat for sale from truck?

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.