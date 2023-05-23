VTF&W want to know how much turkey hunters got out

File Photo
File Photo(Copyright 2023)
By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 6:09 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont state biologists are trying to gobble up data. They’re asking turkey hunters to report how many days they hunted, how many hours they spent hunting a day etc. to better understand turkey harvest trends.

There’s a new app called Vermont Outdoors, where hunters can report their information.

Part of what they’re trying to figure out includes regional differences in turkey populations.

