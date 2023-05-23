VTF&W want to know how much turkey hunters got out

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont state biologists are trying to gobble up data. They’re asking turkey hunters to report how many days they hunted, how many hours they spent hunting a day etc. to better understand turkey harvest trends.

There’s a new app called Vermont Outdoors, where hunters can report their information.

Part of what they’re trying to figure out includes regional differences in turkey populations.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.