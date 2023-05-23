Washington County Sheriff’s Deputy accused of leaving scene of accident

BERLIN, Vt. (WCAX) - A Washington County Sheriff’s Deputy is on unpaid leave, accused of leaving the scene of an accident.

Berlin Police say they got a call Sunday that what was believed to be a Washington County Sheriff’s cruiser was leaving the scene of an accident.

It happened at the Berlin Walmart. Berlin officers identified Deputy George Hotchkiss as the driver. According to a post from the Washington County Sheriff’s Department’s Facebook, Hotchkiss was placed on leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

He’s due in court in July.

