Wildlife Watch: Vermont celebrates turkey hunting milestone

WINDSOR, Vt. (WCAX) - Hunters still have some time to get out there for Vermont’s spring turkey season, which ends at the end of the month.

Ike Bendavid visited the Windsor Grasslands Wildlife Management Area to learn more about why this season marks a major milestone in the recovery of the state’s wild turkey population over the last century.

Related Stories:

Vt. Fish and Wildlife asks hunters to share turkey hunting data

Turkey hunting season begins

Youth hunters learn about turkey hunting ahead of opening day

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.