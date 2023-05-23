Wildlife Watch: Vermont celebrates turkey hunting milestone

By Ike Bendavid
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 7:01 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WINDSOR, Vt. (WCAX) - Hunters still have some time to get out there for Vermont’s spring turkey season, which ends at the end of the month.

Ike Bendavid visited the Windsor Grasslands Wildlife Management Area to learn more about why this season marks a major milestone in the recovery of the state’s wild turkey population over the last century.

