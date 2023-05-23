BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s a lovely evening out there, but unfortunately tomorrow won’t be as nice. Still, filtered sunshine will continue through the evening with a partly cloudy night. Temperatures won’t be as chilly, staying in the 40s and 50s overnight. Wednesday starts dry with breaks of sun, but a cold front will bring wet weather and falling temperatures from northwest to southeast over the course of the day.

Wednesday will start dry with some breaks of sun. High temperatures at any given location will be dependent on the timing of the cold frontal passage. Northern areas will hit their highs earlier in the day, and temperatures will fall through the afternoon. Temperatures along the Canadian border and northern Champlain Valley will likely only get into the 60s before falling into the 50s through the afternoon. Central areas could see some low 70s, but the best bet for warmth will be in southern VT. The farther south and east you are, the longer it will take the front to get to you, and the warmer you will have the chance to get. Places like Brattleboro could even approach 80 before the front comes through.

The front will also bring a round of showers and downpours. Embedded thunder is possible. That will be our best chance for rain this week as we dry out again into Thursday.

Temperatures will be chilly again Thursday morning, and remain cooler in the 50s and low 60s into the afternoon. We’re watching the potential for frost into Friday morning, especially into the NEK and Adirondacks. Friday and the weekend continue to trend warmer and drier. Memorial Day weekend is looking pleasant with plenty of mid to upper 70s.

Have a great evening!

-Jess Langlois

