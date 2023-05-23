BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Tuesday, everyone! After yet another chilly, frosty start to the day, we will warm up very nicely as winds pick up out of the south and plenty of strong, late-May sunshine bring temperatures into the low/mid 70s just about everywhere.

Wednesday will be an active weather day. It will start with some sunshine in the morning, but then a cold front will swoop through from NW to SE, bringing showers and possible thunderstorms along with it as we go through the afternoon & evening. Early high temperatures will be in the 60s north to the 70s south. But temperatures will be dropping through the afternoon after that cold front goes by. That will lead to yet another chilly night heading into Thursday morning. Thursday will feature lots of sunshine, but temperatures will still be running on the cool side.

After another chilly night Thursday into Friday morning, temperatures will rebound during the day with lots of sunshine. Then it will really warm up as we go through the holiday weekend, getting into the mid/upper 70s.

What a way to kick off the summer season! -Gary

