Alburgh woman accused of hitting someone in St. Albans, driving away

By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 9:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - A woman is due in court Wednesday after police say she hit a man with her car Monday on North Main Street in St. Albans City.

Police say Ashley Bates, 27, of Alburgh, was driving a car around 6 p.m. when she allegedly hit a 32-year-old man with her car. She’s then accused of taking off prior to the arrival of police.

Ashley Bates
Ashley Bates(Courtesy: St. Albans Police)

Police say the victim was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

St. Albans Police found the car later that evening and arrested Bates. She’s being held at the Chittenden County Correctional Center for lack of bail. She’s expected at the Franklin County Superior Courthouse at 1 p.m. Wednesday to answer to the charges of leaving the scene of an accident, with bodily injury resulting, reckless endangerment and grossly negligent operation.

Police say a passenger, Adam Tatro, 32, of Alburgh, will also be in court at 1 p.m. on the charges of violation of conditions of release and impeding public officers. He is also being held for lack of bail.

Adam Tatro
Adam Tatro(Courtesy: St. Albans Police)

