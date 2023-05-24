Be sun smart this summer

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Spring and summer mean more time outside in the sun and also increased risks of melanoma and skin cancer.

Experts say you should look for any moles on your body that may be changing -- that could mean growing or bleeding. If so, give your dermatologist a call.

But the best thing you can do is to avoid strong sun whenever possible. “If you could pull weeds in the garden early in the morning or late in the day, just avoid the midday sun -- that’s helpful. Hats very helpful; Long sleeves, if it’s not too hot, is also a way to avoid the sun. And then for areas you can’t cover up, sunscreen is the thing to do,” said Dr. Shane Chapman, the interim chair of dermatology at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center

But getting in to see a dermatologist may be a challenge. In the Burlington area, wait can be up to six months. Chapman says it’s because of not enough dermatologists to address the skin care needs of an aging population.

