Burlington hosts documentary on pandemic’s impact on methadone clinics

By Katharine Huntley
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The city of Burlington Wednesday night is screening a documentary about the pandemic’s impact on methadone users.

The film “Swallow This” is a call to action to abolish methadone clinics in lieu of pharmacy pickup. Methadone is an oral medication taken by those addicted to opiates to lessen their cravings for illicit drugs. The filmmakers traveled the country to talk to people about the opioid crisis, medication-assisted treatment, and legislation in the works to help people struggling with addiction.

“I always find there’s a tremendous hunger and eagerness in the community to talk about this disease that affects so many Burlingtonians, so many Vermonters,” said Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger.

“Swallow This” is airing Wednesday night at City Hall at 7 p.m. and will be followed by a panel discussion.

