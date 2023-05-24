Florida school removes Biden inaugural poem from library’s elementary section

FILE - Amanda Gorman reads her poem at President Joe Biden's inauguration in 2021. A Florida...
FILE - Amanda Gorman reads her poem at President Joe Biden's inauguration in 2021. A Florida school district moved the poem out of the elementary section of a school library.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 8:58 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A Florida school district has decided a historic poem written by America’s first youth poet laureate may not be suitable for younger students.

The Miami-Dade County public school ordered copies of the poem, “The Hill We Climb,” to be moved from the elementary section in a school’s library to the middle school section.

Amanda Gorman wrote the critically acclaimed literary piece for President Joe Biden’s inauguration.

According to the Florida Freedom to Read Project, a parent of a student at Bob Graham Education Center objected to the piece of poetry, claiming it indirectly contained “hate messages.”

Florida Freedom to Read also said the complaint erroneously listed Oprah Winfrey as the author and publisher.

Gorman reacted to the move on Instagram posting, “Robbing children of the chance to find their voices in literature is a violation of their right to free thought and free speech.”

The school district pointed out that the poem has not been banned or removed. They determined it was better suited for middle school students.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Image
Burlington Police investigate Riverside Ave. shooting spree
File photo
Washington County sheriff’s deputy accused of leaving scene of accident
Restaurant owners have been through a lot with pandemic shutdowns, different menus and staffing...
Vt. restaurants look to rebound after burst pipes closed kitchens
This photo provided by law enforcement shows a reading of 171 mph on a New Hampshire State...
Motorcyclist arrested for driving drunk at 171 mph, police say
Beth Barnes/File photo
Newport mayor resigns, citing threats and intimidation from council member

Latest News

The bison calf was separated from its mother and herd while crossing the Lamar River when a man...
Newborn bison calf euthanized at Yellowstone after man interferes with it
Typhoon Mawar moves towards Guam
Mohamed, a 19-year-old fleeing political persecution in the northwest African country of...
Seeking asylum and work, migrants bused out of NYC find hostility
This photo provided by the U.S. Coast Guard overlooking Noverlooking Tumon Bay in Guam, as...
Super Typhoon Mawar passing over Guam as Category 4 storm with strong winds, rain