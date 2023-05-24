Hochul says migrant influx will help labor shortage

ALBANY, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York Governor Kathy Hochul says the current influx of migrants is a golden opportunity.

Hcohcul and New York City Mayor Eric Adams held a press conference earlier this week asking the federal government to provide expedited work authorization for asylum seekers. Hochul says the unprecedented influx of people comes as a historic labor shortage continues. She says they can be trained and ready to become a part of the economy and community.

“I visited Washington again just a few days ago -- in constant communication yesterday with the White House. They know what we need. We need money. We need new places for shelter and we need support. But more than anything, why we’re united here today with business and labor and advocates -- and I do want to mention the New York Immigration Coalition is here as well. What an extraordinary job they’ve been doing more than anything -- we need changes to the work authorization policies that will let these individuals not have to wait months and possibly years for that legal status. But let’s get it in an expedited basis,” Hochul said

Hochul talked about her own family history, remarking on her grandparents’ journey from Ireland to the United States when they were teenagers seeing signs like “Irish need not apply.”

