H.S. scores and highlights for Tuesday, May 23rd
Action from around the state
BOYS LACROSSE
South Burlington 11, CVU 4
BFA - St. Albans 7, Rice 4
Mt. Anthony 17, Brattleboro 2
Woodstock 13, Burr and Burton 12
Middlebury 14, Essex 7
Mt. Mansfield 13, Rutland 10
Stratton 15, Otter Valley 2
GIRLS LACROSSE
Spaulding 20, Lamoille 1
Vergennes 21, Milton 8
Hartford 19, Harwood 1
BASEBALL
U-32 10, Spaulding 6
Peoples-Stowe 17, Blue Mountain 7
BFA - Fairfax 14, Northfield 4
North Country 10, Oxbow 7
Green Mountain U. 8, White River Valley 2
Leland & Gray 5, Springfield 4
Fair Haven 6, Woodstock 4
Milton 2, Missisquoi 1
Lyndon 10, Lamoille 1
Burr and Burton 15, Stratton 1
Burlington 8, BFA - St. Albans 4
Proctor 20, West Rutland 10
Rivendell 22, Twin Valley 1
Mt. Abe 10, Middlebury 7
Mt. Anthony 6, Rutland 1
Richford 16, Williamstown 3
Montpelier 4, Randolph 2
Harwood 5, Lake Region 0
Bellows Falls 3, Hartford 2
Rice 10, St. Johnsbury 5
Mt. Mansfield 4, Essex 3
CVU 7, Colchester 6
SOFTBALL
BFA - Fairfax 32, Northfield 2
Mt. Anthony 16, Otter Valley 6
Twinfield-Danville-Cabot 1, Williamstown 0
Lyndon 24, Lamoille 6
West Rutland 16, Proctor 3
Mt. Abe 15, Middlebury 1
U-32 17, Spaulding 14
Burr and Burton 17, Springfield 5
Green Mountain U. 11, White River Valley 6
Richford 20, Craftsbury 4
Hartford 16, Woodstock 0
Rice 7, Milton 3
Missisquoi 6, St. Johnsbury 0
South Burlington 11, North Country 1
Essex 25, Mt. Mansfield 0
Bellows Falls 8, Leland & Gray 7
