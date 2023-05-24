H.S. scores and highlights for Tuesday, May 23rd

Action from around the state
Action from around the state
By Jack Fitzsimmons
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOYS LACROSSE

South Burlington 11, CVU 4

BFA - St. Albans 7, Rice 4

Mt. Anthony 17, Brattleboro 2

Woodstock 13, Burr and Burton 12

Middlebury 14, Essex 7

Mt. Mansfield 13, Rutland 10

Stratton 15, Otter Valley 2

GIRLS LACROSSE

Spaulding 20, Lamoille 1

Vergennes 21, Milton 8

Hartford 19, Harwood 1

BASEBALL

U-32 10, Spaulding 6

Peoples-Stowe 17, Blue Mountain 7

BFA - Fairfax 14, Northfield 4

North Country 10, Oxbow 7

Green Mountain U. 8, White River Valley 2

Leland & Gray 5, Springfield 4

Fair Haven 6, Woodstock 4

Milton 2, Missisquoi 1

Lyndon 10, Lamoille 1

Burr and Burton 15, Stratton 1

Burlington 8, BFA - St. Albans 4

Proctor 20, West Rutland 10

Rivendell 22, Twin Valley 1

Mt. Abe 10, Middlebury 7

Mt. Anthony 6, Rutland 1

Richford 16, Williamstown 3

Montpelier 4, Randolph 2

Harwood 5, Lake Region 0

Bellows Falls 3, Hartford 2

Rice 10, St. Johnsbury 5

Mt. Mansfield 4, Essex 3

CVU 7, Colchester 6

SOFTBALL

BFA - Fairfax 32, Northfield 2

Mt. Anthony 16, Otter Valley 6

Twinfield-Danville-Cabot 1, Williamstown 0

Lyndon 24, Lamoille 6

West Rutland 16, Proctor 3

Mt. Abe 15, Middlebury 1

U-32 17, Spaulding 14

Burr and Burton 17, Springfield 5

Green Mountain U. 11, White River Valley 6

Richford 20, Craftsbury 4

Hartford 16, Woodstock 0

Rice 7, Milton 3

Missisquoi 6, St. Johnsbury 0

South Burlington 11, North Country 1

Essex 25, Mt. Mansfield 0

Bellows Falls 8, Leland & Gray 7

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Image
Burlington Police investigate Riverside Ave. shooting spree
File photo
Washington County sheriff’s deputy accused of leaving scene of accident
Restaurant owners have been through a lot with pandemic shutdowns, different menus and staffing...
Vt. restaurants look to rebound after burst pipes closed kitchens
This photo provided by law enforcement shows a reading of 171 mph on a New Hampshire State...
Motorcyclist arrested for driving drunk at 171 mph, police say
Vermont State Police Tpr. Robert Zink
Judge throws out assault case against trooper

Latest News

Action from around the state
H.S. scores and highlights for Tuesday, May 23rd
First Catamount women to qualify for NCAA track and field meet since 2014
Leighton heads to NCAA regionals
First Catamount women to qualify for NCAA track and field meet since 2014
Leighton heads to NCAA regionals
Handful of returning players take on leadership role
Lake Monsters prepare for home opener