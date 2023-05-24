Junk or treasure? UVM Spring Move Out Project returns

By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - University of Vermont students may be leaving for the summer but many of their belongings are being left behind.

Off-campus students on Tuesday dropped off furnishings, books, clothes -- and even perishable items -- on Buell Street in Burlington.

As part of the Spring Move Out Project, the school in recent years has made an effort to cut down on discarded items by encouraging recycling and re-use.

“People get really excited and happy to be able to give things to someone who might need them for free instead of having them ruined on the green belt if it happens to rain,” said John Mejia with UVM’s Office of Student Community Relations.

“We just had a bunch of stuff we needed to move out and we saw this and we thought this would be a great way for someone to get some use out of it if they can take it from us,” said Maddie Melita, a departing UVM graduate.

Students can also trash broken items not fit for recycling or reuse for a fee.

