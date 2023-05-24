Kuster says Social Security must be protected in debt limit talks

By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (WCAX) - As debt ceiling negotiations continue, New Hampshire Rep. Annie Kuster says Social Security must be protected.

If the U.S. defaults on its debt, Social Security for one-quarter of Americans-- those 65 and older-- could be in jeopardy.

President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy continue to debate how to end the crisis.

Senior citizens worry their Social Security checks could stop when the cash runs out as soon as June 1.

Democrats are pushing to find a way to protect the program.

“I’m thinking about my constituents. I’m thinking about the Social Security beneficiaries who are the first that will miss a check and the least able to miss that check. They cannot afford the life that they’re living unless they get that check,” said Kuster, D-New Hampshire.

Democrats accuse Republicans of holding government payments hostage.

Republicans continue to insist on spending cuts.

