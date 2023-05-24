Lake Monsters return to Centennial Field for opening day

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Lake Monsters are back with the first pitch of the season being thrown Wednesday night.

The Lake Monsters play at Cenntenial Field at 6:35 p.m. Wednesday against the Brockton Rox. It’s their first of 35 home games.

Wednesday night’s giveaway is a magnet. Other giveaways this year include beach towels, visors, and baseball hats. There are also appreciation nights for teachers, seniors, fathers, first responders, and hot dogs.

Watch Channel 3 This Moning at 5:30, as our Melissa Cooney joins us live from the field for an interview with the senior vice president of the team.

