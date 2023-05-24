Lake Monsters return to Centennial Field for opening day
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 5:12 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Lake Monsters are back with the first pitch of the season being thrown Wednesday night.
The Lake Monsters play at Cenntenial Field at 6:35 p.m. Wednesday against the Brockton Rox. It’s their first of 35 home games.
Wednesday night’s giveaway is a magnet. Other giveaways this year include beach towels, visors, and baseball hats. There are also appreciation nights for teachers, seniors, fathers, first responders, and hot dogs.
