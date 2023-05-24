Lake Monsters return to Centennial Field for opening day

File Photo
File Photo
By Melissa Cooney
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 5:12 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Lake Monsters are back with the first pitch of the season being thrown Wednesday night.

The Lake Monsters play at Cenntenial Field at 6:35 p.m. Wednesday against the Brockton Rox. It’s their first of 35 home games.

Wednesday night’s giveaway is a magnet. Other giveaways this year include beach towels, visors, and baseball hats. There are also appreciation nights for teachers, seniors, fathers, first responders, and hot dogs.

Watch Channel 3 This Moning at 5:30, as our Melissa Cooney joins us live from the field for an interview with the senior vice president of the team.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Image
Burlington Police investigate Riverside Ave. shooting spree
File photo
Washington County sheriff’s deputy accused of leaving scene of accident
Restaurant owners have been through a lot with pandemic shutdowns, different menus and staffing...
Vt. restaurants look to rebound after burst pipes closed kitchens
Beth Barnes/File photo
Newport mayor resigns, citing threats and intimidation from council member
Police chased a car across airport property at the Burlington International Airport. - File photo
Police chase car across Burlington airport property

Latest News

WATERFRONT
U.S. Coast Guard offers safety tips ahead of holiday weekend
UVM move out day
UVM students donate or throw out unwanted items on move out day
Logan Clegg, 127
Logan Clegg indicted for falsifying physical evidence related to NH couple’s deaths
Barre City Councilors prepare for a meeting
Barre City officials prepare for the end of hotel housing program