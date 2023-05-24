Logan Clegg indicted for falsifying physical evidence related to NH couple’s deaths

Published: May. 23, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT
CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - The New Hampshire Attorney General and Concord Police Chief announced Tuesday, Logan Clegg has officially been indicted.

Officials say the 27-year-old is charged with falsifying physical evidence -- related to the shooting deaths of New Hampshire couple - Stephen and Djeswende Reid back in April 2022.

The Reid’s were found shot multiple times on a hiking trail near their home in Concord. Clegg was arrested in October 2022 in South Burlington and has been indicted and charged with second-degree murder and other offenses.

This indictment alleges that on April 21, 2022 right before the investigation began, Clegg altered, destroyed, concealed, or removed any evidence on his laptop.

He continues to be held without bail.

