NYC school bus goes up in flames, children escape unharmed

Students were rescued from a fire that engulfed a school bus and several other vehicles. (Source: WABC, VIEWER VIDEO, CITIZEN APP, CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Six children escaped unharmed from a New York City school bus that went up in flames Tuesday, bursting into a massive street fire that damaged several other vehicles, authorities said.

The bus was bringing children, ages 5 to 11, home from school when the engine appeared to catch fire shortly before 4 p.m. in the Rego Park neighborhood of Queens, fire officials and the bus driver told local media.

Firefighters credited the bus driver with getting all the children off safely before the bus became completely engulfed in flames. The flames reached about four stories high at one point and damaged several parked vehicles, fire officials said.

Parents were notified of the fire and picked up their children.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Image
Burlington Police investigate Riverside Ave. shooting spree
File photo
Washington County sheriff’s deputy accused of leaving scene of accident
Vermont State Police Tpr. Robert Zink
Judge throws out assault case against trooper
This photo provided by law enforcement shows a reading of 171 mph on a New Hampshire State...
Motorcyclist arrested for driving drunk at 171 mph, police say
Restaurant owners have been through a lot with pandemic shutdowns, different menus and staffing...
Vt. restaurants look to rebound after burst pipes closed kitchens

Latest News

This photo provided by the U.S. Coast Guard overlooking Noverlooking Tumon Bay in Guam, as...
Typhoon Mawar flips cars, cuts power on Guam as scope of damage emerges in US Pacific territory
VIDEO: Strong powerful winds from Typhoon Mawar
FILE - Tina Turner performs in a concert in Cologne, Germany on Jan. 14, 2009. Turner, the...
Tina Turner, unstoppable musical force, dies at 83, manager says
Franklin County Sheriff John Grismore/File
Grismore says impeachment committee member biased
Vermont State Police Sgt. Ryan Wood and Tpr. Zack Trocki.
Judge fails to find probable cause for assault charges against 2 Vt. troopers