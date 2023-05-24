Police: Shots fired in Milton

MILTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Milton man faces reckless endangerment and aggravated assault charges for firing a gun.

Milton Police say a someone reported being shot at near Cooper Road in Milton Tuesday.

Nobody was hurt and there is no threat to the public.

Officers say they determined 30-year-old Justin Slingerland discharged the firearm near the person who was riding a dirt bike.

Slingerland is scheduled to appear in court Thursday.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.