Police: Shots fired in Milton
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 10:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MILTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Milton man faces reckless endangerment and aggravated assault charges for firing a gun.
Milton Police say a someone reported being shot at near Cooper Road in Milton Tuesday.
Nobody was hurt and there is no threat to the public.
Officers say they determined 30-year-old Justin Slingerland discharged the firearm near the person who was riding a dirt bike.
Slingerland is scheduled to appear in court Thursday.
