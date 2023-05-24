Some Vt. students are restrained or secluded. Should the practices be eliminated?

By Darren Perron
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont students with behavioral challenges are at some schools confined to small, institutional rooms to calm down, or being immobilized when they act out — sometimes without the knowledge of parents and caregivers.

The far-flung cases reflect the statewide reach of long-standing practices known as seclusion and physical restraint. That’s despite the fact that many medical professionals, and even the U.S. Department of Education, warn that the practices are ineffective and can leave lasting psychological scars.

Darren Perron spoke with Seven Days’ Alison Novak who reported on the ongoing practice in this week’s issue.

Related Stories:

Harwood school officials propose changes to restraint and seclusion policy

Report: Behavioral and emotional issues on the rise among Vt. children

Harwood Union Unified School District reevaluating restraint procedures

Vermont school district reviewing student restraint and seclusion practices

School Threats: The story behind the headlines

Analysis: What lies behind rash of school threats?

Report: Threats, violence taking toll on US educators

Preventing classroom conflicts: Helping students who need additional behavioral support

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Image
Burlington Police investigate Riverside Ave. shooting spree
File photo
Washington County sheriff’s deputy accused of leaving scene of accident
Vermont State Police Tpr. Robert Zink
Judge throws out assault case against trooper
This photo provided by law enforcement shows a reading of 171 mph on a New Hampshire State...
Motorcyclist arrested for driving drunk at 171 mph, police say
Restaurant owners have been through a lot with pandemic shutdowns, different menus and staffing...
Vt. restaurants look to rebound after burst pipes closed kitchens

Latest News

Franklin County Sheriff John Grismore/File
Grismore says impeachment committee member biased
Vermont State Police Sgt. Ryan Wood and Tpr. Zack Trocki.
Judge fails to find probable cause for assault charges against 2 Vt. troopers
Some Vt. students are restrained or secluded. Should the practices be eliminated?
Alburgh woman pleads not guilty in hit-and-run that injured man