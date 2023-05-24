Some Vt. students are restrained or secluded. Should the practices be eliminated?

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont students with behavioral challenges are at some schools confined to small, institutional rooms to calm down, or being immobilized when they act out — sometimes without the knowledge of parents and caregivers.

The far-flung cases reflect the statewide reach of long-standing practices known as seclusion and physical restraint. That’s despite the fact that many medical professionals, and even the U.S. Department of Education, warn that the practices are ineffective and can leave lasting psychological scars.

Darren Perron spoke with Seven Days’ Alison Novak who reported on the ongoing practice in this week’s issue.

