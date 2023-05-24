US Coast Guard offers safety tips ahead of holiday weekend

By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 10:42 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A lot of people will be putting their boats in the water this weekend, so it’s time to review some safety tips before casting off.

The U.S. Coast Guard in Burlington is reminding boaters to have properly-fitted life jackets for everyone on board. Because most of the calls they respond to are for disabled vessels, officials say that just like a car, boaters should check gas and oil before going on any big trips.

They warn that breaking down in Lake Champlain can be especially dangerous. “Lake Champlain can be extremely dynamic. Weather can come in instantly and people can get caught off guard. Hypothermia can set in real quick if you were to fall in here in Lake Champlain right now, so just dress appropriately,” said the Coast Guard’s Andrew Manzoline.

Officials also recommend listening to and using marine radio when out on the water.

Click here for more safety tips

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Image
Burlington Police investigate Riverside Ave. shooting spree
File photo
Washington County sheriff’s deputy accused of leaving scene of accident
Restaurant owners have been through a lot with pandemic shutdowns, different menus and staffing...
Vt. restaurants look to rebound after burst pipes closed kitchens
This photo provided by law enforcement shows a reading of 171 mph on a New Hampshire State...
Motorcyclist arrested for driving drunk at 171 mph, police say
Vermont State Police Tpr. Robert Zink
Judge throws out assault case against trooper

Latest News

Hochul says migrant influx will help labor shortage
UVM move out day
Junk or treasure? UVM Spring Move Out Project returns
File photo
Hochul says migrant influx will help labor shortage
Ashley Bates
Alburgh woman accused of hitting someone in St. Albans, driving away