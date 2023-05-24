US Coast Guard offers safety tips ahead of holiday weekend

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A lot of people will be putting their boats in the water this weekend, so it’s time to review some safety tips before casting off.

The U.S. Coast Guard in Burlington is reminding boaters to have properly-fitted life jackets for everyone on board. Because most of the calls they respond to are for disabled vessels, officials say that just like a car, boaters should check gas and oil before going on any big trips.

They warn that breaking down in Lake Champlain can be especially dangerous. “Lake Champlain can be extremely dynamic. Weather can come in instantly and people can get caught off guard. Hypothermia can set in real quick if you were to fall in here in Lake Champlain right now, so just dress appropriately,” said the Coast Guard’s Andrew Manzoline.

Officials also recommend listening to and using marine radio when out on the water.

Click here for more safety tips

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.