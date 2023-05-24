Vt. House speaker delivers $8.5B budget early, ‘implores’ Scott to sign it

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont House Speaker Jill Krowinski, D-Burlington, delivered the $8.5 billion state budget to Governor Phil Scott Tuesday, which she says is weeks ahead of the traditional timeline.

Krowisnki said she did this to make sure certain programs could get funding as soon as possible. That includes funding for transitional housing programs, including wage increases and hiring more people.

“I urge Governor Scott to sign the budget without delay,” Krowinski said in a statement. “Over the last four months, the Legislature engaged in a comprehensive process, taking testimony, hearing from Vermonters, and carefully weighing the diverse range of budgetary needs. The budget before the Governor has money that can be immediately allocated to communities in all 14 counties, including funding for transitional housing programs that are needed as soon as possible. Many housing and service providers have stated there is a critical need for additional staff and there are funds in the budget that would allow for wage increases and the hiring of additional personnel. I am calling on the Governor to act expeditiously, delivering critical aid to Vermonters in need of support and those that work every day to support them.”

Governor Scott last week signaled he would veto the budget, voicing concerns about a 13% increase in spending and new taxes. He says he and Democrats share priorities but a difference in how to achieve them.

“They can seek to override my veto -- which they have shown they can successfully do -- or they can work with us to try to find some middle ground, work together to compromise, both sides giving some in order to do what I can find palatable,” Scott said last Wednesday.

Related Stories:

Scott signals veto of $8.5B state budget

$74M Ed Fund surplus reducing property taxes

What Vt. lawmakers got done and what could still be ahead in veto session

Vermont Legislature passes state budget

Dems threaten to derail budget unless emergency housing money restored

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.