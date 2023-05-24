Woman accused in Vt. ax murder deemed not competent for trial

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - The homeless woman accused of killing a Brattleboro shelter coordinator with an ax in April has been deemed not competent to stand trial.

Zaaina Mahvish-Jammeh will remain in the custody of the Vermont Department of Health for up to 90 days. If released, Mahvish-Jammeh would then be held without bail in the custody of the Department of Corrections.

Mahvish-Jammeh is accused of attacking Leah Rosin-Pritchard, 36, with an ax at the Morningside House in Brattleboro, where Rosin-Pritchard worked. Rosin-Pritchard suffered injuries to the face, neck and torso and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mahvish-Jammeh had pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder.

