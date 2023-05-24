BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s much cooler out there now than it was this morning thanks to a cold front that swept through the area today. There are still some areas dealing with light showers this evening, but those will continue to taper off from west to east with clearing later tonight.

Temperatures will dip into the upper 30s and low 40s overnight and a number of spots likely won’t make it out of the 50s tomorrow. Broader valleys can expect highs in the low 60s. It will be a partly cloudy to mostly sunny day though. Areas east of the Green Mountains will likely see a bit more cloud cover than areas to the west. An isolated shower is possible in the NEK.

There will be a better chance for frost Friday morning across cooler spots like the NEK and Adirondacks, but a warming trend kicks in by afternoon. Highs will be close to normal on Friday, and by Saturday, temperatures should soar well into the 70s. Temperatures in the 80s are looking more and more likely from Sunday onward into Memorial Day and the middle of next week. It will feel quite summer-like for the unofficial start to summer!

After today’s showers, rain chances are slim in the upcoming forecast with plenty of sun.

-Jess Langlois

