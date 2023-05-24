Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Gary Sadowsky
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Hump Day, everyone! We have an active weather day ahead of us today as a sharp cold front comes through during the afternoon & evening for most of us.

There will be a little sunshine in the morning, mainly in our southern counties. Temperatures will start out fairly mild and rise a bit through the morning hours. But then temperatures will be falling through the afternoon as that cold front moves through from northwest to southeast. Early highs will be in the 60s for most of us, and even some 70s in our southern areas. As that front comes through during the afternoon and evening, those temperatures will be falling into the 50s by evening. Showers, and possibly a thunderstorm or two, will come along with that cold front.

Skies will clear overnight, but we’ll be back to having a chilly night with some patchy frost by Thursday morning.

Thursday will feature a lot of sunshine, but temperatures will only top out about 10 degrees lower than normal for this time of year (normal high for Burlington is now 72°).

After another chilly night on Thursday night/Friday morning, the rest of Friday is looking decent, with lots of sunshine and temperatures on the rebound.

The Memorial Day weekend is the unofficial start of the summer season, and it is going to be looking and feeling just like summer, with lots of sunshine and highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Once we get through today, there will be plenty of MAX Advantage weather to get out and enjoy! -Gary

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File Image
Burlington Police investigate Riverside Ave. shooting spree
File photo
Washington County sheriff’s deputy accused of leaving scene of accident
Restaurant owners have been through a lot with pandemic shutdowns, different menus and staffing...
Vt. restaurants look to rebound after burst pipes closed kitchens
Beth Barnes/File photo
Newport mayor resigns, citing threats and intimidation from council member
Police chased a car across airport property at the Burlington International Airport. - File photo
Police chase car across Burlington airport property

Latest News

Your MAX Advantage Forecast
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
Evening Weather Webcast
Afternoon Weather Webcast