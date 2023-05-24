BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Hump Day, everyone! We have an active weather day ahead of us today as a sharp cold front comes through during the afternoon & evening for most of us.

There will be a little sunshine in the morning, mainly in our southern counties. Temperatures will start out fairly mild and rise a bit through the morning hours. But then temperatures will be falling through the afternoon as that cold front moves through from northwest to southeast. Early highs will be in the 60s for most of us, and even some 70s in our southern areas. As that front comes through during the afternoon and evening, those temperatures will be falling into the 50s by evening. Showers, and possibly a thunderstorm or two, will come along with that cold front.

Skies will clear overnight, but we’ll be back to having a chilly night with some patchy frost by Thursday morning.

Thursday will feature a lot of sunshine, but temperatures will only top out about 10 degrees lower than normal for this time of year (normal high for Burlington is now 72°).

After another chilly night on Thursday night/Friday morning, the rest of Friday is looking decent, with lots of sunshine and temperatures on the rebound.

The Memorial Day weekend is the unofficial start of the summer season, and it is going to be looking and feeling just like summer, with lots of sunshine and highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Once we get through today, there will be plenty of MAX Advantage weather to get out and enjoy! -Gary

