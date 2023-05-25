8 overdoses - one fatal - in 24 hours, St. Lawrence County officials say

Drug overdoses
Drug overdoses(MGN, Robert Bejil / CC BY 2.0)
By 7 News Staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 12:08 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - After eight drug overdoses in 24 hours, St. Lawrence County officials are warning residents that any illegal drugs they take could contain fentanyl or xylazine.

One of the overdoses was fatal, officials say.

The warning came Thursday in a joint statement from the county’s sheriff’s office and its public health, addiction services, and emergency services departments.

From three to five doses of Narcan — a drug that reduces the effects of an overdose — were used on several of the overdose victims.

Officials say some of the drugs involved are unknown. Others were cocaine or marijuana combined with fentanyl.

Narcan works for overdoses involving opioids, such as heroin or fentanyl, but not with xylazine, which is not an opioid.

Either drug, officials warn, could be added in lethal amounts to heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine, marijuana, and other drugs.

Officials encourage people to learn how to use Narcan, which is available for free, as are test strips for fentanyl.

