Barre Foodbank celebrates upgrades with open house

By WCAX News Team
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 7:36 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - The team at the Vermont Foodbank is celebrating the updated distribution center in Barre.

Organizers say it’s been a year in the making but the center is now fully up and running. Thursday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., there’s an open house for people who want to learn more about the changes made to the facility.

We’re told the foodbanks first Barre distribution center was built in 2000 with the goal of handling 2M pounds of food a year and 20 employees.

But during the pandemic, the foodbank gave out nearly 50M pounds of food with Barre in charge of 65% of it. The warehouse has since been renovated to increase space.

