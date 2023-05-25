Burlington captures first unified basketball title in program history

By Michael Dugan
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 12:08 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
NORTHFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - After regulation wasn’t enough, Burlington High School won the unified basketball state championship in overtime, defeating Burr and Burton 42-38. It’s the first unified state championship in program history.

“Super happy. I could not be in a better place right now,” Mayele Coimin said.

“The opportunity to lead this group of students is tremendous. I have to give credit to Burr and Burton. This displays what unified basketball is,” head coach Mike Leonard said. “There’s a lot of great programs out there. We’ve built it up, and the seniors have been here for a while, and they’ve absolutely earned it, as did Burr and Burton, earning this opportunity. I’m proud to be a part of it, and I’m happy for them, very much.”

