Weinberger to ask council Monday for redo on Murad confirmation

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Jon Murad was named the acting chief of the Burlington Police Department in 2020 and efforts to get him the permanent job title since then have failed. Thursday, Mayor Miro Weinberger tries again.

Weinberger’s office reports the mayor will be on the steps of City Hall Thursday at 2 p.m. to announce his intention to get Murad appointed to chief of police. He’s seeking the council’s confirmation at their meeting Monday, June 5.

The last time he attempted to get the council’s confirmation was in January of 2022. After more than four hours of public comments and deliberation, councilors voted in a 6 to 6 tie against hiring Murad. Progressives held the majority and made it clear they did not like Murad for the job.

Now, Democrats and the mayor hold a plurality on the council. But Murad still faces obstacles. In a story first reported by Seven Days, Murad came under fire over a complaint that he attempted to strongarm doctors at UVM Medical Center to get access to a victim in a shooting investigation. According to records sent to us by the mayor’s office, Murad later apologized to the doctor, even directing officers to comply with hospital staff in the future.

Councilors like Ali Dieng, I-Ward 7, have previously said the incident is concerning. “While I supported Murad’s last appointment, I cannot comment on Murad’s possible appointment attempt as the chief of BPD until the investigation of this matter is concluded,” Dieng said in a statement on April 7.

Murad has led the department during an unprecedented spike in gun violence in the Queen City and a shortage of officers. The Burlington Police Officers Association supported Murad’s appointment back in 2022.

