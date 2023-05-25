Fatal crash in Fairlee

FAIRLEE, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police say they responded to a fatal crash Wednesday around 8:30 p.m. in Fairlee Vt.

Officers say Miriam Metz, 79, of Haverhill N.H. was driving north on Rt. 5 in Fairlee when she went off the road attempting to make a left turn.

She was transported to DHMC where she later died.

VSP was assisted by the Fairlee Fire Department and Upper Valley Ambulance Service. The incident is still under investigation.

