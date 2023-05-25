Hitting the road this holiday weekend? Better plan to pack your patience

By Darren Perron
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - If you’re hitting the road this holiday weekend, you better pack your patience! That’s the word from AAA.

The organization says nearly 2 million New Englanders are traveling, 1.7 million of them by car, going 50 miles or more. They say gas prices are playing a big role, coming in at a dollar a gallon less than this time last year.

But it’s not only by car, air travel really takes off this weekend despite soaring ticket prices.

“Surprisingly, with air travel being very expensive, we’re seeing air travel way up from last year, pre-pandemic up, so airports are going to be very busy this Memorial Day Weekend,” said Dan Goodman of AAA.

The message there-- get to the airports early.

Goodman also says bookings for cruises are up 50%. Train and bus travel are busier this year, too.

Watch the video to see our Darren Perron’s full interview with Dan Goodman.

What about you? Are you headed out for the holiday weekend? Share your Memorial Day Weekend plans on the poll on our website. The poll closes Friday evening.

