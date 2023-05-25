HUUSD approves Restraint & Seclusion policy

WAITSFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - The Harwood Unified Union School District has approved a new restraint and seclusion policy.

Restraint and seclusion are practices that are permitted in the state only to be used when students put themselves or someone else in danger.

The district has stood out with above-average use of the practices. In April, the restraint and seclusion committee presented its changes to the board after developing new policies for the majority of the school year.

The district has decided to ban inappropriate restraint and seclusion and prone and supine restraint, when a child is restrained on their back or stomach will be eliminated.

