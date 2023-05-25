New scholarship celebrates life of woman who vanished in New Hampshire

LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - The family of Maura Murray, who went missing 19 years ago, is celebrating her life through a scholarship in her name. It comes as they continue to hold out hope for a breakthrough in Maura’s mysterious disappearance.

Those who knew Maura Murray best say she was determined, hard-working and a leader. She was also on the National Honor Society and a standout in cross-country. Now, those attributes are living on through a scholarship in her name.

“Just a phenomenal athlete as well all outstanding student,” Julie Murray said.

Julie Murray says her sister Maura is a legend at the high school in Hanson, Massachusetts, they both attended. But Maura’s loved ones are still waiting for her to come home.

Murray went missing in February 2004. She was a nursing student at UMass at the time and was possibly headed to a ski area before she vanished. Her car was found on the side of the road in North Haverhill, New Hampshire.

“We always have to hold out hope,” Julie said. “So we are taking it one day at a time. We continue to file tips and follow up on leads.”

Next week, the first annual Maura Murray Scholarship Award will be given to a graduating senior at Whitman-Hanson High School.

“It is a positive way to keep Maura’s legacy alive while inspiring and empowering other young students who display the same determination and drive that Maura did,” Julie said.

Over the years, there have been several leads in Maura’s disappearance. In 2019, a cement floor was ripped up in North Haverhill after dogs hit on a spot in the basement. In 2021, human remains were located at Loon Mountain. In both cases, investigators came up empty. But the search continues and the scholarship is a reminder that Maura Murray’s family has not given up on her.

“The worst thing that could happen is that Maura is forgotten about,” Julie said. “This is just another way for us to keep her story alive because we do feel that somebody knows something and we are hoping that while continuing to keep her story out there, her face out there, her name out there, someone will come forward with the missing piece to the puzzle.”

Anyone with information about Maura Murray’s disappearance is asked to call the New Hampshire Cold Case Unit at 603-223-3648 or email them at Coldcaseunit@dos.nh.gov.

Click here to visit the Maura Murray website run by her family.

Related Stories:

Family hopes highway billboards finally lead to answers in NH cold case

New Hampshire police launch new search in Maura Murray cold case

Investigators: Bone fragments not connected to Maura Murray case

Possible break in 2004 disappearance of Maura Murray

State turns down historical marker request for missing woman

NH tree used as memorial to missing student cut down

Missing woman’s family asks for historical marker along road

Missing woman’s family wants marker where she was last seen

New search finds no evidence of Maura Murray at home near crash site

Possible break in woman’s 2004 disappearance in New Hampshire

Soil scanned on property could help in NH cold case

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.