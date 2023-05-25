N.Y. state parks receive funding for upgrades and maintenance

COLTON, N.Y. (WCAX) - Nearly $2M grant will be spent on maintaining state parks and trails, including some accessibility upgrades across New York.

Governor Kathy Hochul says the money will support 28 not-for-profit organizations and new projects like beautification, accessible kayak launches, bridge repairs, and kid education.

Specifically in the North Country, nearly $46,000 will be spent by the Friends of Higley Flow State Park on an ADA-accessible kayak launch and gangway approach.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.